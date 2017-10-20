Police to revisit Ballymoney shooting scene

Police investigating after shots were fired at a car in Ballymoney in September will re-visit the scene this evening (Friday, October 20).

“We believe this incident happened just before 10.30pm (September 29), at a fast food outlet, close to the Charles Street / Market Street junction. The driver was not in the car at the time. The rear windscreen of the vehicle was smashed and damage was caused to the rear bodywork," detective sergeant Gallagher said.

"A male, dressed in black and wearing a mask was seen making off on foot towards the Glebe estate area of the town around 10.30pm.”

DS Gallagher added: “The investigation into the shooting is progressing however I am continuing to appeal anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area in and around the time of the shooting. Please get in touch with detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1621 of 29/9/17. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”