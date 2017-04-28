Police to analyse mobile phone in voyeurism allegation case, court told

Police investigating an allegation of voyeurism, a probe which fast-food giants KFC said they were assisting the PSNI with, are to analyse a mobile phone.

Richard Cooper is charged with, for the purpose of sexual gratification, recording another person doing a private act. He also faces two other charges of making and possessing an indecent photograph of a child. Cooper (24), of Glebe Avenue, Coleraine, had been previously remanded in custody on the charges but got bail and it has now emerged he is living in a hostel outside the town.

Defence solicitor Garrett Greene told Coleraine Magistrates Court on April 24 analysis of a mobile phone is to take place. He asked for prosecutors to prepare a timetable regarding the expected progress of their work. He said Cooper was not present at court as he had missed the transport due to take him to Coleraine but he said he will be present when the case is next up in May.

After Cooper’s last appearance at the same court, via video link from Maghaberry Prison, KFC issued a press statement saying they were “assisting police with an ongoing investigation”.

Previously, Cooper had been ordered to have no contact “with staff from KFC” as part of his bail conditions. He is alleged to have committed the offences between New Year’s Day and January 30 this year. The accused has yet to indicate his plea. No other details about the alleged incidents have been given in court but in March bail, with conditions, was agreed by prosecutors. The accused was freed on his own bail of £500 to reside at an address agreed by police which was not publicly stated at the March court.

Cooper’s bail conditions also banned him from having any mobile device and he was not to enter the Coleraine area accept for court appearances.