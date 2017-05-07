Police need help in identifying vulnerable man

Police in Belfast are looking for help in identifying a vulnerable man found walking the streets shortly after 5.45am on Sunday, May 7.

The man is described as being approximately 5’6”-5’7” tall, of large build, with short brown coloured hair.

He was found at Norfolk Parade in the west of the city.

He was wearing black trainers, grey jogging bottoms, a navy Lonsdale jacket and a green ‘no fear’ baseball cap.

It’s understood he is unable to communicate with police.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may know the identity of the man to contact them in Woodbourne on 101 quoting reference number 357 of 07/05/17.