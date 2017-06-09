Police appeal for witness following burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in the Knockeden Avenue area of Ballymoney yesterday, Thursday 08 June.

It was reported that sometime around 2.30pm entry was forced to a house in the area. It is not believed that anything was stolen during the incident. 3 males believed to have been involved made off in a silver coloured BMW car.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who observed a silver BMW car in the area round the time to contact officers in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 795 of 08/06/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.