Police appeal for information after Kirk Road burglary

Detectives are investigating the report of a burglary at a house in the Kirk Road area of Ballymoney on Friday 12th May.

Detective Constable Tosh said: “It was reported that three masked men entered the house at around 7.30pm on Friday evening and assaulted the male occupant. The occupant, a man aged in his 50’s, suffered cuts and bruises as a result of the incident.”

“I am appealing for anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Kirk Road area on Friday evening, or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 920 14/05/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”