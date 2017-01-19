Plenty to think about at Dunluce

Dunluce School gave prospective pupils and parents plenty to think about last Tuesday as they held their annual open night.

The Chancellor Guy Hall was filled to capacity, and there was standing room only as Principal, Philip Smyth, explained the advantages pupils in his school enjoyed. The audience listened to details about the school’s academic successes, the strong pastoral system and an ethos of providing a curriculum that works for the individual pupil.

Jonathan Horner, Natalie Park and Mark Horner take a look around the Technology and Design department

Current pupils and parents of pupils provided testimonials before the primary school pupils, and their parents, were given a tour of the school facilities by the prefects.

Mr Smyth, was extremely pleased with the turnout and expressed pride in the way the current pupils sold the school, “It gives some idea how this school is thought of in the local community when we see the corridors filled like this.”

“Events like this are designed to show what a school has to offer, and understandably any school would want to show their best side. It makes my job a lot easier when we have young people like these, who take such pride in their school and want to show it off to their friends and family.”

