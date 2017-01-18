Playful Museums Festival coming to YOUR town

The Playful Museums Festival is coming to the Causeway Coast and Glens in February – offering free fun activities for children aged under 5.

The new initiative is designed to encourage learning and development through a mix of storytelling, arts, music, multi-sensory and interactive experiences.

Speaking about the programme, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey said: “This is a great way of introducing the very young to the world of museums.

“The activities on offer across the region will encourage creativity in a fun and enjoyable way and I would encourage all parents and carers to take their little ones along.”

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady will welcome the festival on Saturday, February 4 from 2pm - 3pm with its ‘Wee Hands on History- Playful Textiles’ event.

‘Wee Hands on History - Playful Art’ takes place on Saturday, February 11 in Portnagree House, Ballycastle.

There are two sessions to choose from, 2pm - 3pm or 3.30pm - 4.30pm.

In Ballymoney, ‘Wee Ears on History- Playful Music’ takes place in the Town Hall on Saturday, February 18 from 2pm-3pm.

The final event, ‘Wee Eyes on History: Playful Sam Henry’ takes place on Saturday, February 25 in Coleraine Town Hall from 2pm - 4pm.

The free programme is aimed at children aged between 3 and 5 and they must be accompanied by a parent or carer at all times.

To find out more or to book your place please contact Coleraine Museum on 028 7034 7213 or email: cms@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

