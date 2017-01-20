Plans for former High school

Garvagh Enterprise Trust will this week hold a Community Information Evening to share proposals and seek views on ambitious plans the former Garvagh High School.

The Community Information Evening will be held at Garvagh & District Development Association building on Main Street, Garvagh on Wednesday, January 25 at 7.30pm, and everyone is welcome.

The Enterprise Trust, which has been working to develop the site since 2014, has already held a series of Community Consultations and a ‘Picture the Future workshop, has now undertaken a feasibility study working with McGarry Moon Architects, and supported by Development Trusts Northern Ireland, for the site,

which includes the former Garvagh High School and Garvagh Forest.

A series of proposals focused on the community include sport, recreation, enterprise and business and places to engage, as well as spaces to grow. The purpose of the evening is to share the proposal with the community and seek feedback on the future direction and plans for the site, which will essentially become a community asset, for generations to engage with and enjoy.

James Smyth, Director of Garvagh Enterprise Trust, said; “The former Garvagh High School and Forest are wonderful local assets that have so much potential for the local community and area. We have been on this journey since 2014, and the event marks a significant stage in the ambition for the site. We are really keen to ensure the local community, who are very supportive, have their say.”

The event will be held on Wednesday, January 25 at 7.30pm at the Garvagh & District Development Association building at 85 Main Street, Garvagh.