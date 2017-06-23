Pirates Off Portrush are set for Tavish Dhu’s most dangerous adventure ever

Pirates Off Portrush is back bigger and scarier than ever before and with the projected tides and wind forecast they’re expected to land on the West Strand beach in Portrush at 12.30 on Saturday, July 1.

The drama unfolds at 11am with a Pirate Treasure Hunt and all are invited to participate free of charge but make sure you’re in your best pirate outfit as you sail around the town in search of pirate answers.

This is one of the most popular fixtures in the resort’s diary and the beauty of it is that it can be enjoyed by all the family absolutely free. The organisers have surpassed themselves with this year’s production and it’s described as Tavish Dhu’s most dangerous ever adventure!

Sunday, July 2 will feature a Heritage Fair at Antrim Gardens in the town. Again it’s absolutely free and features everything from the 42 piece Northern Ireland Concert Band to musket firing demonstrations.

There are a plethora of stands, stalls, demonstrations and competitions guaranteed to enthral all and the gates open at midday.