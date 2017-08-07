Piano and violin recital at St Patrick’s

The penultimate recital in the summer season at St Patrick’s Church in Coleraine takes place on Thursday, August 10 at 12.30pm.

Performing will be Conor and Cahal Masterson.

Conor and Cahal Masterson are brothers from Poyntzpass and have been playing violin and piano together from an early age.

Conor completed his BMus(Hons) degree in Classical violin in the Guildhall School of Music and Drama London, where he studied under Detlev Hahn and Professor Krzysztof Smietana. Conor is currently studying for the Masters in Performance course at the Guildhall and is the recipient of a scholarship from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama to continue his studies there.

Cahal completed his Bmus(Hons) degree, in Classical Piano Performance, at the Royal Irish Academy of Music London, where he studied under Theresa Fahey, Ray Keary and Dr. John O’Conor. Cahal is a current third year student in the Glen Gould School of Music in Toronto Canada, with Dr. John O’Conor, on the Professional Artist Diploma Course. Cahal is a multiple award winner in the Feis Ceoil Dublin, including the Morris Grant Bursary and last year received the Tiessier Scholarship from the R.I.A.M.

The recital will ast for approximately 40 minutes and admission is free of charge.