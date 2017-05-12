Pet & Country offer new blog

The award-winning digital team at Northern Ireland’s only Pet Lifestyle Brand Pet & Country are launching an exciting new Blog featuring a wide range of information for pet and fashion lovers this Monday, May 15.

The Pet & Country Blog is a great place to read and learn about everything that is important to you and your pet, whilst keeping up-to-date with country lifestyle fashion trends.

It’s a rich source of information for pet lovers who want to know about Pet Health & Wellbeing as well as country style tips, exclusive offers and discounts.

Glenn Thompson, Manager of the Pet & Country store, said: “We are extremely excited about the launch of the Pet & Country blog. It’s a great way to develop community spirit whilst reaching further afield with current, informative articles for pet lovers and country style admirers. We are looking forward to receiving feedback from our customers on what topics they would like to see covered in the blog over the coming months.”

Lindy Harper, Marketing Manager of Pet & Country, added: “Expect to see a wide variety of unique articles, product reviews, great photographs and video clips from our team of fanatical pet-lovers here at Pet & Country. We are extremely passionate about what we do and this comes across in the Pet & Country Blog. We have also secured some exciting Guest Blogs with pet experts and are looking forward to unveiling these - and more of our exciting content - over the coming weeks.’

Lindy added: “The Country Lifestyle Fashion aspect to Pet & Country plays big part in the Blog with on-trend country style advice for bank holiday weekends, festivals, holidays, staycations and much more.”

The Country fashion range by Pet & Country include pieces from Joules, Hunter, Toggi, Lighthouse, Jack Murphy – the list is long!

Exclusive offers and discounts on Pet & Country’s fashion and pet ranges will be available to those who subscribe. Subscribing to the Pet & Country Blog is free of charge and you can subscribe no matter where you are in the world. Readers can access the blog easily from the Pet and Country homepage – www.petandcountrystore.com

Simply click on the tab marked ‘Subscribe’ on the right had side of the homepage and enter your details to receive Blog Post updates.