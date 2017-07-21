Pensioner released in suspected fraud probe

A 70-year-old woman arrested by Detectives in West Belfast on suspicion of fraud and money offences has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

The arrest followed an incident when a bank in Coleraine alerted police of a suspicious withdrawal from a 74-year-old male’s account.

The male had been the victim of a scam involving alleged Ministry of Justice bank charges and had posted thousands of pounds in cash to addresses in London and Belfast.