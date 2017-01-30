Patient Group celebrates 10 years

On Thursday, January 26, the Practice Patient Participation group in Fannin, Hutchinson and Boyd GP practice in Ballymoney celebrated its 10 year anniversary.

The patient group, chaired by Mr Joe Donaghy, has been working throughout the years to ensure that patients have their say in how their family practice delivers services to the local community.

At the celebratory event, the patient group highlighted their many achievements from over the past decade and shared a cake to mark the milestone.

Attending the event, David Keenan, Chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners NI (RCGPNI) Patients in Practice group said: “I am delighted to have been invited to help celebrate this momentous occasion.

“Patient participation is vital within health and social care, allowing end users to work alongside clinicians with the aim to bringing about positive changes to meet the needs of everyone.

“The patient group in Ballymoney is an excellent example of the commitment patients and GPs have to working together to deliver the best possible services for the local community.

“It is great to see such a well established group working together with their GPs to improve communication and encourage service improvements based on patient feedback.”

Dr Shauna Fannin said: “The patient group are a fantastic addition to the practice.

“We hugely appreciate their hard work and contribution.

“It is fantastic that we can look back at the last 10 years and celebrate their dedication and successes.”

Chair of RCGPNI, Dr Grainne Doran said: “In October, Health Minister Michelle O’Neill outlined her ten year vision for the future of Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland and she has reiterated time and time again the importance of co-designing services.

“Patient participation groups within general practice and primary care are an excellent example of how this can work in practice.

“I hope others can learn from the good practice in Ballymoney and ensure that the voice of patients is heard in local primary health care planning.”

