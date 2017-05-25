Patient and Client Council coming to Portrush

The Patient and Client Council will be heading down the highways and byways on a roadshow around Northern Ireland this June.

The health and social care organisation is on a new drive to get people involved in shaping their future healthcare services in Northern Ireland.

The roadshow will arrive in Portrush on Tuesday, June 20 where it will set up in the public space by the Amphitheatre in Station Square from 10.30am until 3.30pm.

The Patient and Client Council was set up in 2009 to act as an independent voice for the people that use health and social care services in Northern Ireland.

Patient and Client Council Involvement Services Programme Manager, Jackie McNeill, said: “The aim of the roadshow is for our team to meet people in their own communities, listen to what concerns they have about their local health and social care services and to tell them about our work at the Patient and Client Council.”

Jackie continued: “We lobby on behalf of service users, carers and communities to make sure their voices are heard, and acted upon, by the policy and decision-makers across health and social care.

“We also support people who wish to make a complaint about their or a loved one’s treatment and care. This year, we are conducting research into hospital waiting lists and the roadshow team will be asking people who are currently on a waiting list, or have been in the past two years, if they’d take part.

“That information will then be used in a report that will be presented to the Department of Health on waiting list procedures and how information on waiting list times is communicated to patients.”