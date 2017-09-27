Pat stepping down in style from MS Council

Ballymoney woman Pat Crossley is stepping down from the Northern Ireland MS Society Council - and she’s going out in style!

For the 75-year-old volunteer has decided to abseil down Belfast Castle to raise funds for the Society.

Pat told the Ballymoney Times: “I have to step down from Council as I have completed my six-year term so I decided that this charity abseil will be my swansong.

“I really wanted to abseil down the Shard in London but that wasn’t possible so it will have to be Belfast Castle.”

It’s appropriate, in a way, that Pat’s abseil on October 1 will take place at the Castle as she is originally from north Belfast.

Every day in the UK, 14 people – typically in their 20s or 30s – are diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a life-long, chronic condition for which there is currently no cure.

More than 100,000 people in the UK have MS. Symptoms might include fatigue, vision problems and difficulties with walking, but MS is different for everyone

The MS Society’s ultimate goal is to find a cure. Until then, the charity does all it can to enable people with MS to live life, knowing that they do not have to face the condition alone.

Pat’s grandchildren Niamh and Karl are very proud of their adventurous grandmother.

“They are very excited about the abseil,” said Pat who was keen to stress that she will still remain as secretary and support officer for the Ballymoney and District branch of the MS Society - a role which she has held for the last 35 years.

Yet the children are used to their granny’s daredevil pursuits such as a skydive which raised £9,500 for the MS Society and a half marathon night-walk around London which raised almost £5,000 for Cancer Research.

You can sponsor Pat in her fundraising efforts via Just Giving

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/epcrossley