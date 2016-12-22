Panto group’s sensory show

Portrush Theatre Company, who are presenting the pantomime ‘Dick Whittington’ later this month, have made plans for an extra special performance of their show.

For the production team have organised a special sensory performance of the hilarious panto.

The sensory show will take place on Wednesday, January 18 at 7.30pm and will be suitable for anyone with autistic spectrum disorder needs and requirements.

That particular show will take place with the auditorium lighting on, reduced sound levels, sound and lighting effects will be turned down during the show, a longer interval time of 20 minutes, a volunteer at the front of house for the duration of the show and a special, quiet place will be signposted and set aside in the Girvan Room.

Tickets for the performance are priced at £10 and are now available from Jingles, Main Street, Portrush.

‘Dick Whittington’ runs from January 13 - 14, and from January 18 - 21.

Rehearsals are well under way for what promises to be another hilarious pantomime in Portrush Town Hall.

The Theatre Company formed last year to revive the tradition of pantomime in Portrush Town Hall, some 20 years since the last one.

‘Cinderella’ was the group’s first panto since its revival and it was a fantastic success!

Tickets are on sale now - so get booking.