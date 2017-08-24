“Outstanding” GCSE results for Loreto says principal

There was great cause for celebration at Loreto College Coleraine with the publication of the GCSE results.

The GCSE students of 2017 kept pace with the previous two year groups, attaining some of Loreto College’s best ever results.

Boys from Loreto College Coleraine who gained seven A grades or better at GCSE (missing from photo: Matthew Catterson, Cathal Kearney and Dara McGoldrick).

Speaking on results day, Loreto College Principal Mr Michael James said: “Once again, I am truly delighted by the outstanding set of results achieved by our GCSE students this year.

“Their performances in all the key indicators used by the Department of Education has been excellent, with 99.1% of all students achieving five or more grades A* -C, 94.7% of all students achieving seven or more grades A*-C, including English and Mathematics and 69% of students achieving 7 or more A*-B grades.

“Our students have also performed exceptionally well in the top grades achieved this year, with 44% of all grades achieved being A or A* and 78% of all grades achieved being grade B or better. These results compare very favourably with the wonderful results achieved by our GCSE pupils in the previous two years, making

them one of the best ever sets of results.

Girls from Loreto College Coleraine who gained seven A grades or better at GCSE (missing from photo: Kirstie Brown and Carmen Owens).

“I would like to congratulate the students and their teachers on achieving such a superb set of results. They all deserve great credit for their hard work and dedication throughout the past two years and I am delighted by this continued success for the school.”

