Our Prom is award winning

The Portstewart Promenade Environmental Improvement scheme was completed in July 2016 - and is already proving to be award winning!

The £1.5 million scheme, joint funded by the Department for Communities and completed by Geda Ltd has provided street furniture and plants as well as the

construction of new underground services and footpaths.

This overall upgrade to the promenade helped it secure the prestigious ‘Best Environmental Improvement Scheme’ awarded by The Concrete Society.

Improving the appearance of Portstewart Promenade means it is safer, cleaner and attracts new visitors to the area. A recent local survey indicated 96% of promenade users were happy with the scheme, with the most popular feature being the newly improved lighting system. The survey also concluded that 100% of people who responded said they found the new promenade enjoyable.

The award was collected by RTU Ltd and The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey, she commented: “This generous award and the survey results are a great endorsement for Portstewart. I would like to thank everyone that has been involved in the scheme and particularly the businesses and residents for their patience as we completed this valuable investment. It has greatly enhanced the town!”