Ophelia: Government buildings and courts close early

All Government buildings providing non essential services are set to close at 1pm.

Civil service staff have been asked to leave work at 1pm and those who can work from home should do so.

The statement added that further guidance will be issued this afternoon in relation to school opening arrangements for tomorrow Tuesday 17 October.

Advice from the Executive office advises people "take due care if travelling and listen to local media broadcasts regarding the weather situation".

"Very strong winds are predicted making driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users, for example, cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles. Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and debris.

"Power outages could potentially occur. People should stay away from fallen cables that may have broken due to the high winds.

"People are asked to check in on isolated and vulnerable neighbours today in advance of the oncoming severe weather and after the worst of the weather has passed."

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Service offices will also close from 11pm today, to allow staff and court users get home safely.

The Lord Chief Justice had previously directed that courts should finish by 12.30pm in order to facilitate court users and minimise the impact on travel and transport arrangements.