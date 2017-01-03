Today is ‘Flat Battery Tuesday’ as millions return to work

Today has been dubbed "Flat Battery Tuesday" with many motorists expected to struggle to return to the daily grind after leaving their car in the drive for two weeks.

And one in six drivers (16 per cent) aged 25 to 34 admit they don't even know where the battery is in their car, according to new research.

January 3rd has been branded "Flat Battery Tuesday" by Halfords as thousands of cars have been standing unused over the extended festive period and will refuse to start, leaving motorists stranded.

The firm's Winter Motoring Report found that 60 per cent of drivers haven't had their battery checked since last winter, despite the recommendation of regular two or three monthly checks.

Researchers found that almost half of motorists (46 per cent) don't know how to jump start their car.

Ella Colley, Halfords winter motoring expert, is urging drivers to check their bulbs, blades and batteries after the long festive break.

A staggering 89 per cent of drivers would continue to drive with a blown bulb for up to two weeks, according to the research.

But Ms Colley said: "A blown head, side or tail light bulb significantly increases the risk of an accident but in the hectic period before Christmas it is easy to miss this."

Two-thirds of drivers don't know when to change their wiper blades, according to the research.

And the survey showed 16 per cent of motorists would wait for a garage to tell them a wiper blade should be replaced - despite the fact that an issue may not be picked up for many months during an annual service or MOT.

Ms Colley said: "As soon as a wiper begins to smear rather than clear your windscreen it is past its best and should be changed.

"Modern flat wiper blades don't screech on the windscreen, so drivers listening for this audible warning are likely to miss the signs that their blades aren't cutting it anymore."

She added: "If your battery takes more attempts than usual to start the car, appears sluggish or the warning light on your dashboard are illuminated, it could be a sign of imminent failure.

"It's not just commuters who will feel sluggish after the festive period, but their cars too.

"Using your car's heater, lights and devices such as sat-navs places greater demand on your battery.

"This combined with leaving your car standing idle in sub-zero temperatures could result in a less than positive start to 2017."