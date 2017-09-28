This £40 Boots advent calendar is so popular there's a waiting list

If you'd rather swap your daily dose of chocolate for something a little more luxurious this December, Boots are selling an affordable No7 advent calendar.
But here's the kicker: there's already a huge waiting list.
