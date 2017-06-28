Corbyn? New parents naming babies after politicians

New parents are electing to name their children after politicians - with Corbyn the hottest new baby-naming trend, a study has found.

More than half of parents are now considering using the name Corbyn for their next child following the Labour leader's post-General Election popularity surge.

The name had soared 50 per cent in popularity between 2014 and 2015 - the last year naming data is available - but is set to see an even sharper rise over the next 12 months.

The study found more than a quarter of parents are now inspired by politicians when choosing a name for their baby.

Four in 10 claim May is a definite option, although only four per cent intend to call their new-born Theresa.

Cameron is the next most popular name, liked by a third of parents, followed by Jeremy, enjoying fresh popularity with 15 per cent of families.

However, only five per cent will consider naming their baby Boris or Diane, six per cent Donald and just one per cent believe Nigel will become a fashionable name again.

Nicola is becoming a more popular name in Scotland, with 13 per cent of mums and dads claiming they would use the name, compared to 12 per cent of parents choosing Leanne in Wales.

Across Britain, 1,305 parents were asked which names were increasing in popularity in their local area.

The fastest-growing up-and-coming trends were revealed in the poll by parenting site ChannelMum.com