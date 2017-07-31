Clan gathering draws MacAulays to Carrick

A Carrickfergus hotel is fully booked for only the second gathering outside of Scotland of the Clan MacAulay.

And an invitation has been extended to all locals bearing the name (including the many variant spellings such as McAuley, McCauley, Macauley, Macaulay, MaCawley) to attend celebrations at the Loughshore Hotel, August 10 - 13.

Co Antrim hosts Laurence McAuley and Barry Macaulay.

Hector MacAulay, chief of Clan MacAulay from Crieff, Perthshire, said: “This is only the second time in our history that we have held the clan gathering outside of Scotland and is reflective of the large numbers of our clansfolk hailing from County Antrim.

“The hotel is fully booked with over 160 gatherers from all over the world including Canada, USA, Australia and New Zealand. We are now calling on local MacAulays to come to meet with them in this special event in the promotion and spirit of kinship.”

The event is being hosted by Larne man Laurence McAuley, Clan Commissioner for Northern Ireland, who said: “We have a magnificent itinerary in store for the gatherers.”

The three-day programme includes a welcome by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim with appearances from author Tony Macaulay and singer/songwriter Scott Macaulay.

Friday sees a Coast Road trip, visiting Bushmills Distillery and Layde Churchyard in Cushendall, a stronghold of the MacAulays. The clan banquet will be held that evening with Highland and Irish dancing.

A historical tour of Carrickfergus will take place on the Saturday followed by the grand finale, the clan ceilidh with traditional musicians and special guests the Hounds of Ulster.

Places are available for the banquet and ceilidh and can be booked directly with Laurence at lmcauley64@gmail.com

The clan would like to thank MEA Council and Cannon Motors Ltd (Hyundai) for their sponsorship.

Further information can be found at www.clanmacaulay.org.uk or https://www.facebook.com/ClanMacAulayAssociation/