Children’s toy recalled over choking fears

A children’s manufacturer has recalled a popular stuffed animal following worries that part of the toy could become detached and pose a risk of choking.

The Scania Teddy with blue vest has a zipper which the company has found may become loose, with the attendant risk that a child could choke on it.

The company say that no incidents have been reported. However, customers are being asked to immediately stop using the teddy bear and return it to any Scania dealer for a full refund