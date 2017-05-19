Are you a master in the kitchen? Take our weekend QUIZ

Recent research has shown that one of the keys to being a good cook is being able to identify herbs.

Confident cooks also know the correct wine to pair with meats and fish, know which foods go well together and are happy preparing meals in front of guests.

Rustling up a roast for mum, rather than relying on her for sumptuous Sunday dinners also proves you can stand the heat in the kitchen.

A spokesman for Circulon, which conducted the research said: "It has been very insightful to discover what makes the average consumer tick, and what categorises them as a 'good cook'.

"Proficient home cooks tend to be those who are confident about preparing food in front of others, and who are knowledgeable about their food, cookware and kitchen equipment.

"It's been fascinating to uncover just how many people class themselves as relatively good at cooking - the rise of cookery programmes and the increased popularity of sharing food on social media has influenced our love of food and desire to cook."

Take our quick quiz and see how you measure up in the kitchen.