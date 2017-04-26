NW200 gigs and events lined up at marquee

Ritchie Remo leads the way for a whole week of entertainment for the Vauxhall International 2017 North West 200.

The programme at the marquee has become so popular an extra night has been added and on Saturday May 6, prior to Race Week proper, the show stars the man who invites all and sundry to “Hit the Diff”.

Organiser Brian Moore said: “So often people think the marquee is exclusively for bikers but this is far from the case and this special NW200 fundraiser is the ideal opportunity for Ritchie Remo fans everywhere to see the man in action in this great setting which is fully licensed and features a supporting show including a jive contest.”

Monday, May 8 at the Marquee sees an exclusive and specially edited version of the new DVD “Alastair Seeley - my North West 200 Wins” and judging by the response this promises to kick-start the week (no pun intended) in superb style.

On Tuesday, May 9 it’s the annual Miss North West 200 Contest sponsored by “Morellis of Portstewart” and in association with Local Women Magazine, The Anchor Complex and bPerfect Cosmetics. An added bonus will be an appearance by May McFettridge and music with The James Peake Experience.

Adrian Knight invites you along on Wednesday, May 10 for his hilarious comedy Hypnotism Show. This is a first for the North West 200 and Adrian Knight is flying in from his current contract on the world’s most exclusive cruise liners especially for the show.

After the races on Thursday, May 11, it’s the After Race Party with the ever popular Brian Giffen and the Untouchables. On Friday, May 12, it’s a mixed bag of 70’s, 80’s and 90’s as more and more visitors arrive for the big race event the following day.

On Saturday, May 13, it’s the NW200 Wrap Party with live band Klass taking the early slot and then the Free Official AfterParty for the final hurrah of the Vauxhall International 2017 North West 200.