NRC students visit Ballymoney Museum

Business Administration students from Northern Regional College in Ballymoney visited Ballymoney Museum ahead of Community Relations Week.

Students viewed a new exhibition which celebrates the unique history of Ballymoney Model School, and its subsequent change to a controlled integrated school.

The exhibition showcases photographs and artefacts of classroom and playground life through the years, encouraging all members of the local community to come together and reminisce about their experiences.

The students were fascinated to see the large array of objects on display, ranging from prehistoric times to road racing and the town’s more recent past.

The students were exploring the Museum’s potential as a resource for research and as a way of understanding their local area. They were particularly impressed by the museum’s new local history and genealogy research centre.

Ballymoney Museum is open Monday to Thursday, 9am– 5pm, Friday, 9am-4.30pm and Saturdays 9am-5pm. Admission is free.