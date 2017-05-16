Search

NOSTALGIA: down memory lane with the Times

Everyone loves a wander down memory lane...

Take a look at these photos from the Coleraine Times archives in 1993.

Coleraine WI members - Aileen Burrows, Ina Montgomery, Joyce Jackson, Maureen Moody, Nora Hamill and Margaret Thompson.

Recognise anyone?