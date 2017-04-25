Search

NOSTALGIA...check out these little cuties!

This week we take a look back at some Bonny Babies from a Coleraine and Ballymoney Times competition back in 1998.

Do you recognise anyone?

Callum Marshall from Coleraine who was entered into the Times Bonny Baby competition in June 1998.

Callum Marshall from Coleraine who was entered into the Times Bonny Baby competition in June 1998.

Have a look...