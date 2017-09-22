North Coast College hosts Road Safe Roadshow

North Coast Integrated College was delighted to act as host school for the PSNI/Cool Fm Road Safe Roadshow on September 21.

Sixth years at the College were joined throughout the day by their peers from Dalriada, Coleraine Grammar, Loreto College and Dominican College.

Jodi, Erin, Paolo Ross, Rebecca McKinney, DJ Pete Snodden, Morgan and Adam from North Coast Integrated College who took part in PSNI/Cool Fm Road Safe Roadshow as host school.

Cool FM presenters Rebecca McKinney, Pete Snodden and Paolo Ross broadcast the

breakfast show live form the College and went on to be involved with the various other activities throughout the day.

The Roadshow provided an eye-opening insight into the realities of dangerous driving,

hearing from the PSNI, Ambulance Service, Fire and Rescue Service, who simulated a

crash scene, and a guest speaker who was involved in a road traffic accident.