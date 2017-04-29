No insurance man fined £200 and given six penalty points

A man from the Rasharkin area who was detected using a vehicle without insurance in Ballymena in March this year said he thought he was covered and was on the way to a bank.
Cal Michael Brennan (22), a bricklayer, of Lisheegan Road, was detected at the wheel of an Audi A3, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.
He pleading guilty to the offence and has been given six penalty points and fined £200.
Joanne Henry (22) of Whitehill Cottages, Cloughmills, has been charged with permitting Brennan to use the vehicle without insurance and her case has been adjourned until May 18.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ballymoney and Moyle Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.