No insurance man fined £200 and given six penalty points

A man from the Rasharkin area who was detected using a vehicle without insurance in Ballymena in March this year said he thought he was covered and was on the way to a bank.

Cal Michael Brennan (22), a bricklayer, of Lisheegan Road, was detected at the wheel of an Audi A3, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

He pleading guilty to the offence and has been given six penalty points and fined £200.

Joanne Henry (22) of Whitehill Cottages, Cloughmills, has been charged with permitting Brennan to use the vehicle without insurance and her case has been adjourned until May 18.