NI to bask in glorious sunshine this afternoon

The temperature is expected to rise to 24°C in parts of Northern Ireland this afternoon.

Monday morning started off cloudy but according to the Met Office, most of Northern Ireland will enjoy full sunshine from 1pm right through to 8pm.

The temperature is expected to rise as high as 24°C.

The Ultra Violet (U.V.) index will be at seven in the early afternoon. This means people should protect their skin from direct exposure to the sun.

The outlook for Tuesday is for cloudy skies but it is expected to brighten up to leave a dry day with some warm sunshine.