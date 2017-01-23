NI Science Festival coming to Coleraine

The Northern Ireland Science Festival – the annual showcase for the wonders of science, technology, engineering and mathematics – is bringing a brand new, free roadshow to Coleraine.

Taking place at the Northern Regional College, Union Street, Coleraine, from 10am to 5.30pm on Sunday, February 19, the roadshow will feature a variety of talks, shows and interactive activities, which will captivate and enthral visitors of all ages.

Activities include visiting deep space in 3D to take a broader look at our universe, learning all about exploding vegetables as fuels of the future, handling exotic animals, performing your own exploding scientific experiments, making your own “X-rays” and building a remote-controlled Lego locomotive.

Backed by the Department for the Economy, Belfast City Council, Tourism NI, Queen’s University, Ulster University, Department for Communities, The Matrix Panel, the British Council and STEM recruitment specialists MCS Group, the festival offers a range of workshops, talks and interactive activities for young people and parents during the day; then a mix of scientific debate, talks, theatres, comedy, music and film for adults in the evening.

According to NI Science Festival Director Chris McCreery: “We’ve worked hard to craft a festival that will appeal to all ages and backgrounds. The festival has grown year-on-year and we very pleased to offer an enhanced programme and to bring our festival roadshows to towns around the country.”

Log on to http://www.nisciencefestival.com ,facebook.com/NISCIFEST or @niscifest