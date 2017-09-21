New head boy and girl for St Paul’s Kilrea

St Paul’s College, Kilrea, is delighted to announce its appointment of the role of Head Boy, Head Girl, Deputy Head Boy and Deputy Head Girl for the year 2017-2018.

Following a rigorous application process in which the successful applicants demonstrated why they were best suited to the role and how they intended to carry out their duties to the best of their ability, Darragh McGilligan was appointed Head

Darragh McGilligan has been appointed Head Boy and Roisin Hardy, Head Girl of St Paul's College in Kilrea. Their deputies are James McMullan and Aoife Gallagher.

Boy and Roisin Hardy, Head Girl. Their deputies are James McMullan and Aoife Gallagher.

Head Boy

Darragh stated: “I am delighted and honoured to be selected as the Head Boy of St. Paul’s College. I acknowledge that this is an important role within the school and one which comes with many responsibilities, but I am looking forward to the year ahead and having the privilege of representing our school throughout the year.” Roisin Hardy reiterated these words: “It is truly an honour and privilege to be selected as Head Girl of St. Paul’s College. I am heading into the upcoming year full of eagerness and energy to fulfil my role as Head Girl to the best of my ability and I hope to represent my peers and the school in accordance with the amazing values and ethos that St. Paul’s boasts.”

Mrs Bradley, school Principal, congratulated the students on their appointment: “I am very proud of these young men and women for all their achievements to date. They are very fitting ambassadors for the school in their new roles and I have every confidence that they will face the demands of these posts with grace and ease.”