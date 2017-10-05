New eco friendly outdoor play area at Carrowreagh Primary

They say that “the best kept classroom and the richest cupboard are roofed only by the sky.”

This is certainly the case at Carrowreagh Primary School where staff are currently involved in developing an exciting new, eco-friendly play area for foundation stage children.

Play-based learning is a fundamental aspect of foundation stage education and foundation stage teacher Mrs Hall decided to extend play to the outdoors having already established purposeful and creative indoor play.

The outdoor play area has a mud kitchen, sand, water, construction, gardening, music, role play, a writing and creative area.

There is also an area for children to use small and large pieces of equipment.

Each session is carefully planned with links to other areas of learning such as literacy and numeracy.

The children are really enjoying playing in this new resource.

A spokesperson for the school said: “This would not be possible without the help of many.

“The school would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped to set this play area up in any way and to the Primary 1 and Primary 2 parents for their contribution. It really is appreciated.

“The ethos at Carrowreagh is ‘Together We Learn’ and this has certainly been the case in preparing for this new extension to learning for children in the school.”

Pupils from Carrowreagh Primary School enjoying the new eco-friendly outdoor play area which was opened recently.

Enjoying outdoor play in Carrowreagh PS's new eco-friendly play area.