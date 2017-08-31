New book from Ireland’s oldest peace and reconciliation centre

The Corrymeela Community is delighted to announce the release of Daily Prayer, written by Pádraig Ó Tuama.

The book, published in August by Canterbury Press, follows the daily prayer schedule of the community, offering new insights into living a life of reconciliation.

Other themes include living truthfully in community, sharing meals, arguments and hope at the same table.

Pádraig Ó Tuama is a poet and theologian and in this collection, he brings the lens of poetry to prayer, particularly exploring the ancient form of “Collect”.

He highlights how form can be a collecting place for the human condition. In a sonnet, one can find the depth to contain uncontainable sentiment. In the form of Collect, with its five steps, one can find a structure to contain hope.

This book offers collects for 31 days, tracking along the 31 short texts from the gospels that the Corrymeela Community uses for its monthly prayer.

The book also offers prayers for morning and evening, including innovative segments on “The Seven Nights of Creation” and, most movingly, fourteen Collects for the Stations of the Cross. The collection is introduced by an essay Oremus exploring prayer, form, story, violence and hope.

This book, the fourth publication from Ó Tuama, continues to offer a fresh and contemporary language to the ancient faith and hope of Christianity, and brings the story of Corrymeela to a new readership through these simple-to- use prayers.

The prayers are not only for the devout but also for those made anxious by religion who wish to take their faith, doubt and hope seriously.

All profits from this book will benefit the work of Corrymeela. corrymeela.org

The book is available from Canterbury Press and Amazon.