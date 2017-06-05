Network reaps reward

Members of Causeway Coast and Glens Food Network are reaping the benefits of Balmoral Show.

The Network was represented in the NI Food Pavilion across all four days of the event, giving producers the opportunity to meet consumers and potential new buyers, as well as celebrities and politicians.

Providing a networking platform, it allowed exhibitors to increase their brand awareness and enhance their direct sales.

It also provided an opportunity for producers to meet new retail and restaurant buyers.

Broighter Gold were honoured to welcome The Prime Minister, Theresa May, and The Secretary of State, James Brokenshire, to their stand where discussions focussed on the farming industry and Brexit.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey, said: “I would like to commend all our local producers who attended Balmoral Show, and I’m delighted to hear the event was a success for them. Our region provides an unrivalled variety of local produce, and we enjoy a deserved reputation as a foodie destination. Our Food Network has proved to be a great source of support to our producers, and I look forward to seeing the further development of this sector.

During the four-day event, Causeway Coast and Glens Food Network showcased its new publication, A Taste of the Causeway Coast and Glens. It includes information about local producers, markets, food tours, cookery schools, and specialist retailers.