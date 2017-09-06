Music, comedy, dance and drama at new-look Riverside Theatre

The Riverside Theatre is excited to announce a fantastic new programme of events, performances and exhibitions this Autumn alongside a newly refurbished cafe/ bar area.

Make sure to pop in and pick up a season brochure and take in one of the free gallery exhibitions; Esther O’Kelly’s Song of the Sea (running until October 28) and Emma Berkery’s Reflections & Considerations (November 6 – December 22).

George Firehorse.

There is strong comedic line-up planned in the Riverside’s new comedy/variety club with a whole range of hilarious acts including George Firehorse and his Complete History of the Beatles, Sort Of (September 27), internet sensations Farmer Michael and Kathleen’s Taepot Tour (October 6), idiot man-child Paul Currie (October 18),a Joe Rooney and Pat McDonnell double bill from Father Ted fame (December 12) and Micky Bartlett returning from Edinburgh Fringe success with his show Typical (November 15).

The comedy is set to continue on stage with Conal Gallen’s hilarious new play How’s Your Father? (September 29) and David Hull promotions Dirty Dusty (October 4) starring May McFetridge as one of three elderly cleaning ladies that decide to set up an adult telephone line! Other highlights of the drama programme will include a gripping production of tWuthering Heights (October 11), John B Keane’s The Matchmaker (November 3), Centre Stage Theatre Company’s Luther (November 1) commemorating the 500th anniversary of a world shattering cry for Church reform and an atmospheric one-woman show Christmas Gothic (November 23).

The Christmas show Ali Baba & the Naughty Thieves is a must for your family, school or youth group to add to their festive calendar of events (December 4-9). It promises to be an ‘Arabian Night’ to remember with colourful costumes and lots of audience participation. Other family friendly shows this season include nursery rhyme classic Humpty Dumpty (October 28) and for all budding mini-scientists, Science Magic (November 11).

As always there will be music events to suit all tastes at the Riverside; The Illegals with Niamh Kavanagh (September 30) celebrating 40 years of the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac. A celebration of the music of Johnny Cash in Cash Returns (October 7) and if you love the music of Van Morrison do not miss Celtic Soul (October 14) Country fans can enjoy The Outlaw Country Show (November 4), Friends in Low Places: The Garth Brooks Story (November 17) Legends of American Country (November 30) and much more.

Paul Currie.

Strictly Come Dancing fans are in for a treat, as the stars from the BBC’s hit TV series, Kristina Rihanoff and Tristan MacManus, treat us to an evening of breath-taking dance routines and costumes (November 9). Dance fans can also witness the outstanding Spanish flamenco ballet of the Vicente Renero Compania de Danza (November 14) and Ballet Ireland’s moving adaptation of Romeo & Juliet (November 7).

For more information and full events listings visit: www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or call Box Office on 028 7012 3123.