Murderous secrets on Rathlin in new novel

A story of infidelity, secrets and murder on Rathlin Island - the latest novel by local artist Bernie McGill is being launched at Flowerfield Arts Centre on Thursday, September 21.

The Watch House is the story of the modern world arriving on Rathlin at the very end of the nineteenth century, with dramatic consequences for a young woman named Nuala.

As the twentieth century dawns on the island of Rathlin, a place ravaged by storms and haunted by past tragedies, Nuala Byrne is faced with a difficult decision.

Abandoned by her family for the new world, she receives a proposal from the island’s ageing tailor. For the price of a roof over her head, she accepts.

Author Bernie McGill will launch the book during an evening of conversation with local journalist and author Eimear O’Callaghan in association with the John Hewitt Society at 7pm on September 21.

Admission is free. Reserve a place by phoning 028 7083 1400 or email reception@flowerfield.org