Moyle Twinning officials attend Ballinasloe Horse Fair

Officials of Moyle Twinning Association were guests of Galway County Council at the official launch of Ballinasloe Horse Fair – one of Europe’s oldest and largest Horse Fairs which attracts up to 80,000 visitors each year.

During a two-day visit President and Chairman Seamus Blaney and Secretary Lyle McMullan met with the Mayor of Galway County Council, Councillor Eileen Mannion, local Councillor Aidan Donohue, and members of Ballinasloe Twinning Association at a dinner in the Shearwater Hotel.

President and chair of Moyle Twinning Assocaition Seamus Blaney presents a framed picture of Fairhed to the Mayor of Galway County Council Eileen Mannion and Ballinasloe councillor Aidan Donohue at a dinner in the Shearwater Hotel to mark the launch of the local Horse Fair. Also included are the chair of Ballinasloe TWA Mike Kelly (back right), colleagues Nancy Gregg, and Geraldine Kelly and Fair Queen, Kim Connaughton.

Mr Blaney presented framed pictures depicting Fairhead in Ballycastle to Cllrs. Mannion and Donohue as well as to the chair of Ballinasloe TWA, Mike Kelly, at the dinner which was attended by some 80 guests.

In addition, promotional material relating to the Causeway Coast and Glens was put on display highlighting the many tourist attractions the area has to offer. The material was also displayed at a second dinner organised by Ballinasloe TWA.

Moyle Twinning Association has close links with Ballinasloe stretching back several decades and the relationship was highlighted during a speech by the chair of Ballinasloe TWA, Mike Kelly, who said he was delighted to host the local delegation.

Commenting on the trip Mr Blaney said Ballinasloe Fair was an event he was greatly interested in and that re-engaging with his Association’s counterparts in Co. Galway was always a good experience.