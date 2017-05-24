Moyle Twinning hold their annual meeting

The annual meeting of Moyle Twinning Association took place in the Marine Hotel, Ballycastle, last Monday night.

There was a good attendance of members who discussed a variety of issues aimed at raising the profile of the Association.

The Association welcomed the appointment of three new members from Causeway Coast and Glens Council – Joan Baird, Sharon McKillop and Barney Fitzpatrick- who join another Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop on the committee.

The new office bearers for the 2016-2017 term are: President and chairman, Seamus Blaney, Treasurer, Willie Graham; Secretary, Lyle McMullan, Public Relations, Karen Toner/Lyle McMullan.

The Association are currently working on developing a formal link with Islay and a delegation of members plan to visit there in the near future to outline their proposals.