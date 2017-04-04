Motorist failed to stop for police at checkpoint

A man who failed to stop for police at a checkpoint in the Baranailt Road area at Claudy who was also caught driving whilst disqualified in Ballymoney the next day has been jailed for three months and banned from the road for a further three years.

William Keenan appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday via video link from prison.

A prosecutor said the defendant failed to stop at the checkpoint on September 19, 2015. And Keenan (23), whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, also offended the next day.

On September 20, 2015, he drove off without paying for £45 fuel from a filling station and was also found to have been behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Omega whilst disqualified and uninsured in Ballymoney.

He was also fined £150.