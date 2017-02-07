More focused in Dervock

Capacity building, whether at individual or community level, certainly transforms and acknowledges that sense of personal achievement and empowerment.

The recent ‘Image Manipulation’ course delivered by tutor Stephen Wilkinson of the Building Employment through Education Project run by PeoplePlus NI in partnership with Dervock and District Community Association’ was framed to allow for an individual or individuals to create alternative skills, a route back to employment or continued education.

Chair Frankie Cunningham (DADCA) explained: “This initiative ‘Image Manipulation’ complements the delivery of similar programmes delivered by the PIPs initiative (Peace Impact Programme) committed to providing worthwhile educational and training opportunities which will make a real difference to the lives of our residents in Dervock and surrounding environs.

“With continued monitoring and evaluation, we hope to be delivering other programmes/projects centred on need, whether within the community sector or individually, so to remove any specific obstacle in the furtherance of requirements as mentioned above in the near future.

“I am delighted that already one student has voiced an interest in continued education re photography with discussions revolving around the establishment of a small photography studio (social enterprise) currently ongoing.”

The BEE project is funded by the Social Investment Fund and administered by CRUN through OFMDFM.

PeoplePlus work in partnership with Eye4Education to deliver free training, workshops, breakfast and after school clubs to schools and communities throughout the Northern SIF zone.