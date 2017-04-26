Model success at Coleraine Music Festival

During the last few weeks, children at Ballymoney Model CIPS have been very busy taking part in the Coleraine Speech and Music Festival.

Mrs Carson and Miss McMahon worked alongside our musicians, obtaining fantastic results.

The choir scored an impressive 1st place in ‘The Singing Game’ and received 2nd prize in their piece, ‘Action Song’.

Jason Chapman and Jessie McKeown impressed in their brass solos gaining 2nd and 3rd prize respectively.

Year 4 solo 3rd prize was jointly awarded to Cassie Hendrie, Millie Blair and Izzy Borthwick.

Year 5 solo prizes went to Ella McKinney in 1st place, Farah McBride and Emma McCook in joint 3rd place. Year 6 soloists Tiana Magee and Sophie McKay received Highly Commended awards and Year 7 soloist Ellie Laverty won 3rd prize.

