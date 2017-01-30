Model pupils tour Stormont

Year 6 at Ballymoney Model C.I.P.S have been learning how to write a balanced argument.

On Wednesday, January 18 they travelled to Stormont. The pupils were given a tour of the Parliament Buildings and were taught about MLAs and how laws are made. They put their debating skills to good use when they took part in a debate in the chamber.

Pupils also participated in their own elections when our School Councillors had to try and convince them to vote for their party.

An enjoyable day was had by all!