Milestone for Causeway Speciality Market

Over 50 traders will set out their stall at the next Causeway Speciality Market in Coleraine.

The momentous milestone means it’s now the largest outdoor market of artisan food and craft products in Northern Ireland.

Martin Clark, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Business Development Manager, said: “Saturday, June 10 is a very special day for the Causeway Speciality Market.

“This is the first time that we have surpassed a total of 50 stalls, and it’s a clear sign of our continued growth. One of our new stall holders on Saturday is Amazin Grazin, who will offer shoppers deliciously flavoured wheaten breads.

“This new addition is the latest in our unique offering which already includes buffalo, quail, dexter beef and sheep’s cheese. It is this variety which is a huge part of our consumer appeal. I want to thank all traders and shoppers who have contributed to the market’s continued success.”

Taking place on the second Saturday of each month, the market adds vibrancy to Coleraine town centre, supporting local producers who offer a fantastic range of high quality goods.

Having grown from 24 stalls in 2006, its success over the past 11 years is due to a surge in interest in home grown products from both a buying and selling perspective.

The development of new traders and a surge in applications stems from the triumph of the Northern Ireland Year of Food and Drink in 2016, which has created a lasting legacy throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens.

For further information contact Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on 028 7034 7034 or find us on Facebook (Causeway Speciality Market Coleraine) and Twitter (@Causeway Market).