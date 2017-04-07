Michaella McCollum’s drug mule ordeal inspires disturbing new drama

Michaella McCollum’s infamous drug smuggling ordeal has inspired a disturbing new play that is about to go on tour throughout Northern Ireland.

A warning tale of the grim reality behind the life of a drug mule, award-winning writer Kat Woods’ play ‘Mule’ will be performed at the Royal Drama Studio, Enniskillen on May 5-6, Derry/Londonderry Playhouse on May 8, and the Cathedral Arts Festival on May 7.

The play is based on the true life drama of Michaela McCollum and her accomplice Reid, of Glasgow, who were both sentenced to six years and eight months in December 2013 after attempting to smuggle £1.5million worth of drugs out of Peru after meeting on the party island of Ibiza.

The play will cut uncomfortably close to the bone for local audiences and those familiar with McCollum’s experiences.

The opening scenes re-enact the chilling text messages from Michaela’s increasingly frantic sister from when she was first reported missing. McCollum’s character is played as ‘smart but gullible’, according to critics, and the play depicts how she was transformed into a perverse poster girl by the tabloids.

Delving into the dingy world of drug trafficking, the drama reveals how a seemingly innocent adventure of a summer spent in the party capital of the world can spiral out of control and end up in a notoriously hard core South American prison.

Police escort Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid

Writer Woods, who is originally from Enniskillen, explores the complex roles of victimhood, media spin and personal tragedy in the two-hander, which has already garnered critical praise across the UK.

It has been described as ‘a punchy, high energy hour that has strong appeal to anyone who has ever made a decision they have lived to regret’.

McCollum’s character is played by actor Aoife Lennon, from Louth, who studied Drama at the University of Ulster.

The play was featured as one of The Guardian’s Edinburgh Fringe picks.

Convicted drug smuggler Michaella McCollum pictured leaving her Dungannon home