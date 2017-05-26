Met Office issues severe weather warning for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain and thunder storms in Northern Ireland.
The yellow status warning is valid from 1p.m. through to 11p.m. on Saturday.
The torrential rain and thunder storms are expected to arrive in the Province on Saturday afternoon and last into the evening.
There is the potential for localised flooding.
There will also be frequent hail and lightning.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ballymoney and Moyle Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.