MEET THE CAST: Portrush Music Society’s 9 to 5

Portrush Music Society will once again take to the stage of the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine, for their annual production from Friday, April 28 to Saturday, May 6.

This year’s show will see the 1980’s Dolly Parton movie 9 to 5 come to life in song and dance.

Members of Portrush Music Society busy rehearsing for 9 to 5.

This award winning musical was written by Dolly Parton and tells the story of three ladies working in an office dominated by male executives.

They take matters into their own hands to make some changes - a very funny and fast moving show which will prove to be very popular with young and old alike. Pete Olphert from the Society have told the Times that the cast have been working extremely hard in rehearsals over the last number of weeks and they are looking forward to bringing the show to life on stage at the Riverside.

The show is once again directed by the very talented Kerry Kane assisted by John McDowell. Andrew Robinson is once again Musical Director and Karen Todd has taken on the task of choreographer.

There will be many familiar faces amongst the very talented cast and the Society look forward to welcoming sell out audiences for the ten show run.

Tickets are available now from the Riverside Theatre box office by telephone on 028 70123 123, online at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or via the Society Facebook page. This will be a very popular show so early booking is advisable.