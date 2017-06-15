McAfee’s big summer sale in Ballymoney

This week’s sale in Ballymoney - ‘The Summer Sale’ - is McAfee Auctions’ major mid year sale prior to the summer recess, and what a sale it is with approximately 700 lots of fine furnishings, clocks, paintings, silver, collectibles and jewellery coming under the hammer in what is primarily the contents of three local estate clearances.

From fine display cabinets, kneehole desks, useful chests of drawers and numerous smaller pieces of furniture there really is something for everyone at this very interesting sale.

Among the many more traditional paintings in the sale are works by Charles McAuley, Arthur Twells, Julian Friers, John Trickett, Noel Shaw, WJ Watson, Wycliffe Egginton, Sam McLarnon, George W Morrison and many others, while more modern artists are represented by Donal McNaughton, J P Rooney, Jim McDonald, William Cunningham and others.

There is a really varied and important selection of collectibles including pieces of Moorcroft, Doultons, Hummels, Bunnykins, Crown Derby, crystal, porcelain, silver plate, brass, clarice cliff, tea and writing boxes, table and finger lamps, border fine art etc.

Smaller and more unusual items include two stags and antler heads, number of sewing boxes, footmans stool, coal boxes and buckets, wall, mantle and two longcase clocks include a superb modern longcase clock, barometers, mirrors, fantastic inlaid large cellarette, turn over leaf tables, nice armchairs, large gilt framed settee, pair of ‘disrael’ dogs, brass ships clock, chair sets, superb chest on chest, pair of gilted armchairs, large rugs, side tables, circular breakfast table, collection of Waterford, tyrone and other drinking glasses, pier cabinet etc.

Silver includes a nice choice of picture frames, desk blotter, tea caddy, cigarette cases, pocket watches, card cases, small dishes, lidded boxes and the jewellery includes a very good Rolex oyster, date just ladies wrist watch, steel and gold jubilee bracelet, heavy gold bracelet, gold charms, diamond and cluster rings, bangles, brooches etc.

Viewing for the sale commences on Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 from 3-5pm and 7 – 8.30pm and day of sale Thursday 22 nd from 3.30 until start of sale at 6.30pm.

The sale will be conducted by catalogue and screen.

View entire sale online at www.mcafeeauctions.com or telephone McAfee Auctions on 028 276 67669.